Court upholds ruling that teacher eva...

Court upholds ruling that teacher evaluation data is public in...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: News Times

An effort by Connecticut's largest teachers' union to keep data about teacher evaluation private suffered another setback last week when a court referee ruled that the information is public. In an 11-page decision, New Britain Superior Court Referee Henry Cohn upheld a Freedom of Information Commission ruling that the information is public as long as it remains in aggregate form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar 4 Concerned citizen 4
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Feb 27 Samuel 321
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb 26 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb 23 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC