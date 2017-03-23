Court upholds ruling that teacher evaluation data is public in...
An effort by Connecticut's largest teachers' union to keep data about teacher evaluation private suffered another setback last week when a court referee ruled that the information is public. In an 11-page decision, New Britain Superior Court Referee Henry Cohn upheld a Freedom of Information Commission ruling that the information is public as long as it remains in aggregate form.
