Conn. college student, 18, falls to death from roof

Police say an 18-year-old Connecticut college student has died after falling from the roof of a building that houses a bar. Deputy Chief Brian Foley says Taylor Lavoie, of East Granby, fell from the roof of the four-story Hartford building at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

