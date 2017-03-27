Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

The Wethersfield Art League's April meeting and art demonstration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Silas Deane Middle School Media Center, 551 Silas Deane Highway. The guest artist is Martha Winslow, who will demonstrate how to make flower collages using hand-made watercolor collage paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.