Clothes Dryer Started New Britain Fire, City Says
A weekend fire that displaced five people living above an auto repair shop started in a clothes dryer, a town official said Monday. None of the occupants was injured in the fire at 2056 Stanley St. in New Britain, said David R. Huck, city spokesman.
