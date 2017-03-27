Clothes Dryer Started New Britain Fir...

Clothes Dryer Started New Britain Fire, City Says

A weekend fire that displaced five people living above an auto repair shop started in a clothes dryer, a town official said Monday. None of the occupants was injured in the fire at 2056 Stanley St. in New Britain, said David R. Huck, city spokesman.

