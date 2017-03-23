CCSU Students on the Central Connecti...

CCSU Students on the Central Connecticut State University campus in New Britain

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Connecticut Post

High school seniors around the U.S. will soon be making decisions about where to begin the next chapter of their lives. The average student borrower pays $351 a month; money that many politicians have noted could go into reinvigorating the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Sat jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar 4 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb 26 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb 23 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC