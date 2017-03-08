Bristol Downtown Development Plan Cal...

Bristol Downtown Development Plan Calls For Local Small And Mid-Sized Businesses

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The latest drawings of what Bristol Centre Square might look like. The illustration is part of a new presentation by the city's consultants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested Mar 4 Concerned citizen 4
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Feb 27 Samuel 321
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb 26 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb 23 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb 14 Musikologist 6
News Conn. nursing home to pay fine for false claims (Nov '08) Feb 13 a neighbor 3
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC