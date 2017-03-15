Berlin Officials Favor Repair Of Kens...

Berlin Officials Favor Repair Of Kensington Dam In Order To Save Railroad Pond

Demolition is not likely for the aging dam that forms the 12-acre Railroad Pond, Interim Town Manager John Healy said Wednesday. An engineering report last month cited $1.2 million in repairs or a $1.1 million demolition project as options for town consideration.

