Berlin Officials Favor Repair Of Kensington Dam In Order To Save Railroad Pond
Demolition is not likely for the aging dam that forms the 12-acre Railroad Pond, Interim Town Manager John Healy said Wednesday. An engineering report last month cited $1.2 million in repairs or a $1.1 million demolition project as options for town consideration.
