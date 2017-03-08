Berlin Considers Whether To Fix Or Demolish Kensington Dam

A dam built a century ago, creating a 12-acre pond to provide water to steam-powered trains, should either be fixed or demolished, an engineering firm concluded after studying the Kensington Dam on the northern edge of the town's busy Kensington Village retail and residential section. It would cost $1.2 million to repair the dam and $1.1 million to tear down the 210-foot-long, 25-foot-high concrete structure, which is anchored into rocks on both ends.

