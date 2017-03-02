2017-03-02-sergey-grigoryan-sasun-yen...

Thursday Mar 2

New Britain police say they have arrested two men who may be behind a series of ATM skimmer thefts around Connecticut. On Tuesday, workers at Webster Bank called New Britain Police and said two men in a Mini Cooper were trying to use stolen credit card information at their ATM at 450 Main Street.

