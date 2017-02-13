Wethersfield Detective's Analysis Of ...

Wethersfield Detective's Analysis Of Cell Phone Records Leads To...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

When someone broke into the New Britain Candy Co. warehouse in Wethersfield six years ago and stole 8,000 cartons of cigarettes worth about $500,000, Wethersfield police had a whodunnit on their hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb 8 The News Reporter 13
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Feb 7 Paul R 319
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Feb 5 Ames 55
Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08) Jan 30 Mssredd 11
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) Jan 22 Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
Plainville pervert arrested Jan 19 Concerned Citizen 3
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) Jan '17 NewBrigurl 3
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC