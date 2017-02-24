Veteran Manchester Firefighter Dan Huppe Retires
In his 34 years as a firefighter and shift commander with the Fire/Rescue/EMS Dept., Battalion Chief Dan Huppe said it's not the big blazes and accidents that affected him most. Rather, it's the gratitude he's heard after helping an injured kid or a sick elderly person that he'll remember best, Huppe said on Friday, his last work day.
