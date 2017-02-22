UberEATS Food Delivery App Launches In Hartford
UberEATS, a division of the popular ride-sharing service, officially launches Thursday as a new food delivery option in the Hartford market. More than 70 restaurants have signed on with UberEATS in Greater Hartford, with delivery service available from partner eateries in the city and surrounding towns, stretching west to New Britain and as far east as Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
