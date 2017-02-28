Troopers arrested following Wethersfi...

Troopers arrested following Wethersfield assault incident

Tuesday Feb 28

Wethersfield police confirm that the Xavier Cruz from Troop K in Colchester and Rupert Laird from Troop C in Tolland turned themselves in and will face a judge in New Britain at 2 p.m. The Connecticut State Police is committed to serving all of Connecticut's residents while embodying our core values of professionalism, respect, and integrity. We hold accountable all members of the agency, emphasizing their obligation to uphold these values and our standard of conduct, whether on-duty or off-duty.

