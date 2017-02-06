Town Considers Adopting Leash Law Aft...

Town Considers Adopting Leash Law After Complaints About Roaming Dogs

Complaints from park users about roaming dogs may result in the town adopting an ordinance requiring pet owners to keep dogs on leashes. The town's ordinance committee, a subset of the town council, is reviewing the issue.

