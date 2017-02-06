Town Considers Adopting Leash Law After Complaints About Roaming Dogs
Complaints from park users about roaming dogs may result in the town adopting an ordinance requiring pet owners to keep dogs on leashes. The town's ordinance committee, a subset of the town council, is reviewing the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Ames
|55
|Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|Mssredd
|11
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|317
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan '17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC