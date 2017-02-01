Thousands Of Dollars Of Damage At Pla...

Thousands Of Dollars Of Damage At Plainville Police Station After Suspect Breaks Sprinkler

Read more: The Hartford Courant

A flood caused Tuesday night by a teen suspect breaking a fire sprinkler in his cell caused thousands of dollars of damages to police headquarters electrical communication wiring, police said Wednesday. Service remained intact but as a precaution, calls were routed for several hours Tuesday evening to New Britain police headquarters while the extent of damage was investigated by town building staff, Chief Matthew Catania said.

New Britain, CT

