Thousands Of Dollars Of Damage At Plainville Police Station After Suspect Breaks Sprinkler
A flood caused Tuesday night by a teen suspect breaking a fire sprinkler in his cell caused thousands of dollars of damages to police headquarters electrical communication wiring, police said Wednesday. Service remained intact but as a precaution, calls were routed for several hours Tuesday evening to New Britain police headquarters while the extent of damage was investigated by town building staff, Chief Matthew Catania said.
