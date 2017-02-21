School district teams with Sandy Hook mom to teach empathy

In this Feb. 14, 2017, photo Nelba Marquez-Greene helps 10-year-old Araceli Buchko put her hand print inside a giant paper heart as part of the Love Win's campaign's Friendship Day, a social and emotional learning activity at the Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain, Conn. In this Feb. 14, 2017 photo, teacher Craig Muzzy reads a story about peer pressure to students at the Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain, Conn., as part of the Love Wins program's Friendship Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.