Rocky Hill Man Arrested In Connection With Toddler's Burns
A 27-year-old local man was arrested after a 2-year-old child was brought to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center early Saturday suffering from burns. The child was reported in serious condition on Saturday evening, police said.
