Residents Voice Concerns About Trump at Blumenthal Town Hall
Senator Richard Blumenthal lead a town hall event at CCSU Sunday where Connecticut residents voiced concerns about President Donald Trump. About 1,000 people gathered at the Central Connecticut State University campus in New Britain to make their voices heard about President Donald Trump at a town hall event Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Ryan R
|45
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Feb 23
|America Gentleman...
|33
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Feb 18
|mike
|320
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Conn. nursing home to pay fine for false claims (Nov '08)
|Feb 13
|a neighbor
|3
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb 8
|The News Reporter
|13
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Feb 5
|Ames
|55
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC