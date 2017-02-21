Residents Voice Concerns About Trump ...

Residents Voice Concerns About Trump at Blumenthal Town Hall

Senator Richard Blumenthal lead a town hall event at CCSU Sunday where Connecticut residents voiced concerns about President Donald Trump. About 1,000 people gathered at the Central Connecticut State University campus in New Britain to make their voices heard about President Donald Trump at a town hall event Sunday.

