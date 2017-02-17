Participants brave cold water to support aquarium rescue program
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Danielle Stone of New Britain, center, wearing a mustard dispenser costume, participates in Mystic Aquarium's 4th annual Seal Splash at Eastern Point Beach in Groton on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Stone works in the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program with Melissa Joblon of Stonington, right, wearing a hot dog costume, and Sarah Callan of Stonington, not pictured, dressed in a ketchup dispenser costume.
