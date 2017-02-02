New Britain police identify victim in...

New Britain police identify victim in deadly crash

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WTNH

The New Britain Fire Department were called in when Yabey Oppenheime, 37, of Hartford, hit an utility pole on Black Rock Avenue Thursday morning. Oppenheime was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

