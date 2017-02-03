New Britain-Based Foundation Offers $...

New Britain-Based Foundation Offers $750,000 in Scholarships

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Students from New Britain, Bristol and 62 other communities are invited to apply for Robert T. Kenney scholarships through the New Britain-based American Savings Foundation. The foundation expects to award more than $750,000 to 400 new and renewing students at various colleges, universities and accredited vocational/technical schools.

