New Britain-Based Foundation Offers $750,000 in Scholarships
Students from New Britain, Bristol and 62 other communities are invited to apply for Robert T. Kenney scholarships through the New Britain-based American Savings Foundation. The foundation expects to award more than $750,000 to 400 new and renewing students at various colleges, universities and accredited vocational/technical schools.
