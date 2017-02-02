Middletown Woman Charged With Unemployment Comp Fraud, State Says
A city woman was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing more than $22,000 by under-reporting her wages, a spokesman from the Chief State's Attorney's office said. Inspectors charged Teri C. Bell, 45, of Daddario Road with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud, Mark Dupuis said.
Read more at The Hartford Courant.
