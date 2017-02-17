Malloy Will Pitch Changes To Education Formula
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy offered a preview Monday of what municipalities and school districts can expect when it comes education aid. Currently, the state gives municipalities $5.1 billion a year and of that over 80 percent or $4.1 billion is educational aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Feb 18
|mike
|320
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Conn. nursing home to pay fine for false claims (Nov '08)
|Feb 13
|a neighbor
|3
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb 8
|The News Reporter
|13
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Feb 5
|Ames
|55
|Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|Mssredd
|11
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC