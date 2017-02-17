Malloy Will Pitch Changes To Educatio...

Malloy Will Pitch Changes To Education Formula

Monday Feb 6

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy offered a preview Monday of what municipalities and school districts can expect when it comes education aid. Currently, the state gives municipalities $5.1 billion a year and of that over 80 percent or $4.1 billion is educational aid.

