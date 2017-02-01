Lawmakers Discuss Raising Fines For D...

Lawmakers Discuss Raising Fines For Distracted Driving

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Prompted by complaints about drivers continuing to text or make calls on Connecticut roads, lawmakers are considering bills that would raise fines for distracted driving. State law currently sets a fine of $150 for driving while distracted - whether by using a cell phone, texting or for other reasons - for first-time offenders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Sun Ames 55
Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08) Jan 30 Mssredd 11
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) Jan 22 Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
Plainville pervert arrested Jan 19 Concerned Citizen 3
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jan 14 Rujoking 317
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) Jan 10 NewBrigurl 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Jan '17 Samuels Furnace Man 11
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC