Lawmakers Discuss Raising Fines For Distracted Driving
Prompted by complaints about drivers continuing to text or make calls on Connecticut roads, lawmakers are considering bills that would raise fines for distracted driving. State law currently sets a fine of $150 for driving while distracted - whether by using a cell phone, texting or for other reasons - for first-time offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Ames
|55
|Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|Mssredd
|11
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|317
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan '17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC