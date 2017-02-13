Later high school start times linked to higher attendance
When high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later, attendance rates and graduation rates improve, according to a new study. "So much research explains the impact of insufficient sleep on suicide, substance abuse, depression, auto accidents and more," said lead study author Pamela McKeever of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
