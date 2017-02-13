Later high school start times linked ...

Later high school start times linked to higher attendance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

When high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later, attendance rates and graduation rates improve, according to a new study. "So much research explains the impact of insufficient sleep on suicide, substance abuse, depression, auto accidents and more," said lead study author Pamela McKeever of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb 8 The News Reporter 13
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Feb 7 Paul R 319
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Feb 5 Ames 55
Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08) Jan 30 Mssredd 11
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) Jan 22 Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
Plainville pervert arrested Jan 19 Concerned Citizen 3
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) Jan '17 NewBrigurl 3
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC