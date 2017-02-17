Later high school start times linked ...

Later high school start times linked to higher attendance, graduation rates

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Reuters

When high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later, attendance rates and graduation rates improve, according to a new study. "So much research explains the impact of insufficient sleep on suicide, substance abuse, depression, auto accidents and more," said lead study author Pamela McKeever of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

