James Bond Films At CCSU

1 hr ago

Central Connecticut State University , 1615 Stanley St. in New Britain, will host a series of screenings of James Bond movies, accompanied by discussions on the themes of the films and the series. All screenings will be held on Fridays at 2 p.m. at Torp Theater, Davidson Hall on campus.

