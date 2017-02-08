James Bond Films At CCSU
Central Connecticut State University , 1615 Stanley St. in New Britain, will host a series of screenings of James Bond movies, accompanied by discussions on the themes of the films and the series. All screenings will be held on Fridays at 2 p.m. at Torp Theater, Davidson Hall on campus.
