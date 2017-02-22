Injured, Flea-Infested Pit Bulls Lead...

Injured, Flea-Infested Pit Bulls Lead To New Britain Animal Cruelty Arrests

Two suspected pit bull breeders face animal cruelty charges after investigators found their dogs sick, bleeding and infested with fleas. The investigation began when two dogs were turned over to Animal Control suffering from mange and fleas, Wethersfield police said Wednesday.

