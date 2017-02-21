Conn. Police: Look out for escaped cattle selling dairy products door to door
"Early this morning, officers responded to a complaint of 2 suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products," Suffield Police "Officers determined that the 2 individuals did not have a solicitors permit and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit." Officers were alerted to the "salesmen " by citizens who reported them walking along the side of the road and in people's yards.
