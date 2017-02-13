Community News For The Wethersfield Edition
The Wethersfield Historical Society and Cedar Hill Cemetery and Foundation will present "Katharine Hepburn: From Hartford to Hollywood," at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Keeney Memorial Cultural Center, 200 Main St. Born and raised in Connecticut, Hepburn had a career in stage, film and television that reflected the changing role of women in broader society. The story of her life-long ties to Connecticut offers a complete picture of how Hepburn became the woman and the star she was.
