Community News For The Wethersfield E...

Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Wethersfield High School art students received honors for their artwork at the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by the Connecticut Art Education Association and hosted by The Hartford Art School. Erin Robles was awarded a gold key in the mixed media piece titled "Don't Look."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Sun Ames 55
Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08) Jan 30 Mssredd 11
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) Jan 22 Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
Plainville pervert arrested Jan 19 Concerned Citizen 3
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jan 14 Rujoking 317
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) Jan 10 NewBrigurl 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Jan '17 Samuels Furnace Man 11
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC