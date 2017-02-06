Community News For The Wethersfield Edition
Wethersfield High School art students received honors for their artwork at the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by the Connecticut Art Education Association and hosted by The Hartford Art School. Erin Robles was awarded a gold key in the mixed media piece titled "Don't Look."
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Ames
|55
|Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|Mssredd
|11
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|317
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan '17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
