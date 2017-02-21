Community News For The East Hartford ...

Community News For The East Hartford Edition

Benjamin Whittaker was appointed by the East Hartford Board of Education as the director of facilities on Jan. 30, replacing long-time director Al Costa, who recently retired. Whittaker joins East Hartford after having worked for the town of Bloomfield for the past four years as the facilities manager, where he was responsible for managing the municipal buildings.

