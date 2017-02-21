Community News For The East Hartford Edition
Benjamin Whittaker was appointed by the East Hartford Board of Education as the director of facilities on Jan. 30, replacing long-time director Al Costa, who recently retired. Whittaker joins East Hartford after having worked for the town of Bloomfield for the past four years as the facilities manager, where he was responsible for managing the municipal buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Tue
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Feb 18
|mike
|320
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Conn. nursing home to pay fine for false claims (Nov '08)
|Feb 13
|a neighbor
|3
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb 8
|The News Reporter
|13
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Feb 5
|Ames
|55
|Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|Mssredd
|11
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC