Community Foundation of Greater New Britain Offers Tuition Aid
Awards are available to 2017 high school seniors in New Britain, Berlin, Plainville and Southington, with some scholarships also available to students in Farmington, Newington and Wethersfield. Deadlines vary, but most are due in late March.
