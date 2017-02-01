Central Connecticut State University Expected to Expand
Central Connecticut State University is likely expanding, but what will be in their new downtown New Britain location is open for discussion. In a letter to the CCSU community this morning, President Zulma Toro confirmed that the state purchased the mostly vacant building at 233 Main Street, known as The Plaza.
