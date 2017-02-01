Berlin Tax Collector Leaving To Take ...

Berlin Tax Collector Leaving To Take A Job In Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

David Kluczwski, tax collector for four years, is leaving to become tax collector in Fairfield, a town triple the size of Berlin. His last day in town is Feb. 24. He starts his new job on Feb. 27 in Fairfield, where he will have a staff of six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08) Mon Mssredd 11
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) Jan 22 Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
Plainville pervert arrested Jan 19 Concerned Citizen 3
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jan 14 Rujoking 320
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) Jan 10 NewBrigurl 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Jan 4 Samuels Furnace Man 11
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec '16 BPT 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC