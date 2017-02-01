Berlin Tax Collector Leaving To Take A Job In Fairfield
David Kluczwski, tax collector for four years, is leaving to become tax collector in Fairfield, a town triple the size of Berlin. His last day in town is Feb. 24. He starts his new job on Feb. 27 in Fairfield, where he will have a staff of six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember Woolworth's? (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Mssredd
|11
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|320
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec '16
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC