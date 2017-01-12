Writers gather in new London Sunday to resist, and reaffirm free speech
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Author Charles Fort of New Britain, Conn., a retired professor at Southern Connecticut State University, reads excerpts from several of his books, as members of the Writers Resist of Southeast Connecticut and local writers gather in the Community Room of the New London Public Library to read writings representing Democracy and free expression, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. The Niantic writer and professor helped other local artists bring together a crowd of people Sunday ready to speak out for freedom of speech and defend those who need defending.
