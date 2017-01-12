Teen Seriously Hurt At Ragged Mountai...

Teen Seriously Hurt At Ragged Mountain Preserve Plans To Sue Berlin

The cliff face along the Metacomet trail at the Ragged Mountain Memorial Preserve, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009. A Newington teen badly hurt last June when he fell 25 feet onto rocks at Ragged Mountain Preserve is planning to sue the town for allowing an unauthorized cliff-edge swing.

