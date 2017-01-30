Standard Manufacturing Co. Offers Bone & Charcoal Case Colored 1911
Standard Manufacturing Company of New Britain, CT is proud to announce that it is beginning to produce its own line of 1911 pistols with the venerable bone and charcoal case colored finish. This is one of the very few 1911 pistols available on the market today that is offered with these vibrant blue, green, and brown colors; this finish has not been commercially offered for many years.
