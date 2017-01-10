Search For Cause Of Fire Station Blaze On Hold

The search for what caused the Dec. 21 fire that destroyed the landmark former train station here is on hold because the property owner has decided to halt demolition of the remaining, fire-damaged brick walls. Amtrak 's decision Tuesday not to tear down the gutted ruins this week means investigators will not be able to safely go inside the wreckage to sift through debris for evidence of a cause, Steve Waznia, Berlin fire marshal, said Tuesday.

