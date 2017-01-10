Search For Cause Of Fire Station Blaz...

Search For Cause Of Fire Station Blaze On Hold

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The search for what caused the Dec. 21 fire that destroyed the landmark former train station here is on hold because the property owner has decided to halt demolition of the remaining, fire-damaged brick walls. Amtrak 's decision Tuesday not to tear down the gutted ruins this week means investigators will not be able to safely go inside the wreckage to sift through debris for evidence of a cause, Steve Waznia, Berlin fire marshal, said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) 2 hr NewBrigurl 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Jan 4 Samuels Furnace Man 11
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec 23 BPT 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec '16 myspace 12
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul... Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Nov '16 Jackie666 319
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,477

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC