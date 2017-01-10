Search For Cause Of Fire Station Blaze On Hold
The search for what caused the Dec. 21 fire that destroyed the landmark former train station here is on hold because the property owner has decided to halt demolition of the remaining, fire-damaged brick walls. Amtrak 's decision Tuesday not to tear down the gutted ruins this week means investigators will not be able to safely go inside the wreckage to sift through debris for evidence of a cause, Steve Waznia, Berlin fire marshal, said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC