Rocky Hill Man Charged In Crash That Killed Newington Woman

Police say a Rocky Hill man was drunk and under the influence of marijuana when his vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle on Webster Street, killing a woman. Jake Ciccaglione, 26, turned himself in to Newington police Friday to face charges of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to maintain proper lane.

