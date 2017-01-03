New London woman charged with unemployment fraud

A 31-year-old New London woman was charged Wednesday with fraudulently collecting almost $10,000 in unemployment compensation benefits. Fallyn V. Fonville-Smith, 31, of 70 Farmington Ave., Unit 3F, was arrested by inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit of the office of the Chief State's Attorney and charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud.

