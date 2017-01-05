New Britain Police looking for car thief

New Britain Police looking for car thief

Thursday Jan 5

Police in New Britain are looking for the man who stole a car on New Year's Day and then abandoned it on Route 2. According to New Britain Police, the vehicle was reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. and found later the same day by State Police. Police say witnesses saw a black male walk away from the car and State Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect who they say may have ties to New Britain and Hartford.

