New Britain Police looking for car thief
Police in New Britain are looking for the man who stole a car on New Year's Day and then abandoned it on Route 2. According to New Britain Police, the vehicle was reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. and found later the same day by State Police. Police say witnesses saw a black male walk away from the car and State Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect who they say may have ties to New Britain and Hartford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|21 hr
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC