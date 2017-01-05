New Britain Police looking for car thief

Police in New Britain are looking for the man who stole a car on New Year's Day and then abandoned it on Route 2. According to New Britain Police, the vehicle was reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. and found later the same day by State Police. Police say witnesses saw a black male walk away from the car and State Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect who they say may have ties to New Britain and Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.