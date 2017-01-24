New Britain Council Could Face Partisan Split Over Appointment
The Republican and Democratic caucuses of the common council appear to be headed toward a dispute Wednesday night over a school board appointment. The Democratic minority wants the seat to go to Violet Jiminez Sims, while the Republican majority is proposing Mallory Deprey instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|320
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec '16
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC