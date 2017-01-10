Man Sentenced To 5 Years In Fatal Har...

Man Sentenced To 5 Years In Fatal Hartford Shooting

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Hartford Courant

A New Britain man who fatally shot a man during a drug deal on Griswold Street was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison and five years of special parole. Zachary Alexander, 26, was initially charged with murder, but prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio dropped that charge after defense lawyer Walter D. Hussey convinced him Alexander had a reasonable claim of self defense.

