Man gets 18 months for severing mana s leg in drunken crash
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to drunken driving and other charges in connection with a car crash last year that severed a man's leg. The New Britain man pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, which means while he disagrees with some evidence he acknowledges there is enough for a conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Plainville pervert arrested
|Jan 19
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|320
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|Jan 10
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec '16
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC