Man gets 18 months for severing mana ...

Man gets 18 months for severing mana s leg in drunken crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WTNH

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to drunken driving and other charges in connection with a car crash last year that severed a man's leg. The New Britain man pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, which means while he disagrees with some evidence he acknowledges there is enough for a conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) Jan 22 Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
Plainville pervert arrested Jan 19 Concerned Citizen 3
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jan 14 Rujoking 320
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) Jan 10 NewBrigurl 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Jan 4 Samuels Furnace Man 11
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec '16 BPT 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec '16 myspace 12
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,273,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC