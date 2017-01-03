Judge rules that lawyer ignored Danbury client
A New Britain attorney has been suspended from practicing for five years after a Superior Court judge ruled that he failed to adequately represent three clients, including a Danbury man, in foreclosure actions. The Connecticut Law Tribune reports that Anthony V. Zeolla took money from the three clients, but never defended them in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|NewBrigurl
|3
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|Jan 4
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC