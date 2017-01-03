Judge rules that lawyer ignored Danbu...

Judge rules that lawyer ignored Danbury client

Read more: News Times

A New Britain attorney has been suspended from practicing for five years after a Superior Court judge ruled that he failed to adequately represent three clients, including a Danbury man, in foreclosure actions. The Connecticut Law Tribune reports that Anthony V. Zeolla took money from the three clients, but never defended them in court.

