Judge Gives State, Medicaid Provider Chance To Settle Dispute Over Electronic Monitoring Of Workers

Six home care agencies are objecting to the state's new electronic monitoring system for home care workers.Getty Images/iStockphoto Six home care agencies are objecting to the state's new electronic monitoring system for home care workers.Getty Images/iStockphoto A judge has given the state and the largest provider of home-care services for elderly Medicaid clients time to try to come to an agreement over the company's participation in a new fraud-busting monitoring system that measures the time a worker spends in the home, and the work caregivers do in the homes. Companions & Homemakers, Inc. has balked at using the new "electronic visit verification" technology and the state has kicked the company out of the Medicaid program.

