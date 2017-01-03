Grants In Central Connecticut Top $230,000
The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain provided more than $230,000 in grants and scholarships in the final months of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Dec 6
|myspace
|12
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|Long-delayed Bridgeport factory conversion coul...
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Jackie666
|319
|DeLauro Expected To Cruise To Victory In The 3r...
|Nov '16
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC