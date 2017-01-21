Dozens of Buses Depart State for Wome...

Dozens of Buses Depart State for Women's March on Washington

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Clutching signs and wearing pink "pussy hats," a few hundred women and men left Trinity College on four chartered buses early Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. Connecticut organizers said they are sending 4,500 marchers to the event, which will kick off with a rally around 10 a.m. The march begins at 1:15 p.m. About 200,000 total participants are expected, making the march the largest inauguration weekend demonstration in history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plainville pervert arrested Thu Concerned Citizen 3
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jan 14 Rujoking 320
josie torres makeup is a post-op transexual (Nov '15) Jan 10 NewBrigurl 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office Jan 4 Samuels Furnace Man 11
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec 23 BPT 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec '16 myspace 12
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC