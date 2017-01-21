Dozens of Buses Depart State for Women's March on Washington
Clutching signs and wearing pink "pussy hats," a few hundred women and men left Trinity College on four chartered buses early Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. Connecticut organizers said they are sending 4,500 marchers to the event, which will kick off with a rally around 10 a.m. The march begins at 1:15 p.m. About 200,000 total participants are expected, making the march the largest inauguration weekend demonstration in history.
