Documentary About The Water Industry Will Be Shown In New Britain
Save Our Water CT and Protect Our Watersheds CT will present the documentary about the bottled water industry and ecological impacts on public water supplies. The organizers, which oppose a proposal to lease city-owned land to Tilcon Inc. for gravel mining, plan a question-and-answer session after the film.
